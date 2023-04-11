Contact Us
Worker Hit By Cement Truck At Fair Lawn Concrete Yard

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
A man working on a cement truck escaped serious injury when the vehicle struck him at Tanis Concrete in Fair Lawn on Tuesday, April 11, authorities said.
A man working on a cement truck escaped serious injury Tuesday when the vehicle struck him at Tanis Concrete in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

The 62-year-old Elmwood Park resident had his leg rolled over when the truck went into gear in the early afternoon at the River Road site, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with what the sergeant called moderate injuries.

The Fair Lawn Police Traffic Division is reviewing the circumstances of the mishap.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this account.

