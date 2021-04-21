Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wyckoff School District: Principal Might Have Avoided Lengthy Suspension By Cooperating
News

Worker Falls 50 Feet From Hackensack Apartment Building Project

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A worker survived a fall of nearly five stories from an apartment building under construction in Hackensack on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 45-year-old framer from Newark was intubated in critical but stable condition at Hackensack University Hospital following the mishap on Kinderkamack Road near westbound Route 4 shortly before 1 p.m., they said.

The victim “misstepped and fell approximately 50 feet onto a concrete slab,” Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

“He was conscious but bleeding from his head and appeared to have injuries throughout his body,” DeWitt said.

City police, firefighters and paramedics responded. OSHA was notified.

The accident occurred two days after a worker from Clifton was seriously injured in a 30-foot fall at a Hackensack plant.

SEE: Worker Seriously Injured In 30-Foot Hackensack Fall******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.