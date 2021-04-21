Worker Falls 50 Feet From Hackensack Apartment Building Project

A worker survived a fall of nearly five stories from an apartment building under construction in Hackensack on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 45-year-old framer from Newark was intubated in critical but stable condition at Hackensack University Hospital following the mishap on Kinderkamack Road near westbound Route 4 shortly before 1 p.m., they said.

The victim “misstepped and fell approximately 50 feet onto a concrete slab,” Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

“He was conscious but bleeding from his head and appeared to have injuries throughout his body,” DeWitt said.

City police, firefighters and paramedics responded. OSHA was notified.

The accident occurred two days after a worker from Clifton was seriously injured in a 30-foot fall at a Hackensack plant.

