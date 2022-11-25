Worker Crushed Between Truck, Loading Dock At Hackensack Shopping Center

A trucking company employee survived after being crushed between a vehicle and a loading dock at a shopping center in Hackensack, authorities said.

The 59-year-old worker from New York survived lower body injuries that weren't considered life-threatening in the Thanksgiving morning mishap on Hackensack Avenue, said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Antista said.

