Worker Critically Injured In Explosion At Ramapo College

A construction worker was critically injured in an explosion Tuesday morning at Ramapo College of New Jersey in Mahwah, responders said.

Mahwah firefighters pulled the welder out after the explosion occurred during a pressure test at the RCNJ library off Ramapo Valley Road shortly after 8 a.m., they said.

A helicopter was cancelled because of the weather and he was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe head trauma, responders said.

The library had been closed for the construction work and no other injuries were reported.

There was no significant structural damage to the building, responders said.

Responders included township police and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and OSHA were notified.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Wyckoff, Hillburn and Suffern.

