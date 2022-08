Worker At Rockleigh Mansion Fights Off Carjacker, Northvale PD Makes Arrest After Crash

A Long Island man twice tried – and failed -- to carjack a truck from an employee at a Bergen County mansion before he crashed his own car and was quickly taken into custody, authorities said.

The victim, who works at a multi-million home on Piemont Road near the Rockland County border in Rockleigh, chased off James Dickerson, 44, of Rockville Center, shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Northvale Police Lt. Chris Mazzilli said.

Dickerson got into his own car and drove off, the lieutenant said.

But it didn't end there.

The victim followed him and found Dickerson’s car parked at the bottom of the driveway, Mazzilli said.

He got out and suddenly found himself struggling again with Dickerson, who’d emerged from the woods, he said.

The victim again chased off Dickerson, who was spotted by responding Northvale police officers as he fled north on Piermont Road, the lieutenant said.

Dickerson crashed near the corner of Willow Avenue and was taken into custody, he said.

Police charged Dickerson with carjacking and trespassing and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

