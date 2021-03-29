Woodcliff Lake Victim, 17, OK After Pickup Rolls Into Trees Off Route 17

UPDATE: A 17-year-old Woodcliff Lake resident was hospitalized after her pickup truck rolled off Route 17 into the woods in Saddle River, authorities said Monday.

She was taken to The Valley Hospital for evaluation as a precaution after her Toyota slid off the rainy southbound highway and into a wooded area near East Allendale Avenue on Sunday.

Two tow trucks were needed to remove it and borough firefighters cleaned up a significant fuel spill.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Also assisting their Saddle River colleagues were Allendale and Upper Saddle River police and Allendale EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

Aftermath. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

