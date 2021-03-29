Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID Vaccine Eligibility In NJ Expands: Here's Who Qualifies, How To Register
Woodcliff Lake Victim, 17, OK After Pickup Rolls Into Trees Off Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
The vehicle rolled off the highway near West Allendale Avenue in Saddle River.
The vehicle rolled off the highway near West Allendale Avenue in Saddle River. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A 17-year-old Woodcliff Lake resident was hospitalized after her pickup truck rolled off Route 17 into the woods in Saddle River, authorities said Monday.

She was taken to The Valley Hospital for evaluation as a precaution after her Toyota slid off the rainy southbound highway and into a wooded area near East Allendale Avenue on Sunday.

Two tow trucks were needed to remove it and borough firefighters cleaned up a significant fuel spill.

Two tow trucks eventually were needed to remove the vehicle.

Also assisting their Saddle River colleagues were Allendale and Upper Saddle River police and Allendale EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

