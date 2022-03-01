Women Shot In Paterson

Two women were hospitalized following a shooting and car crash Monday afternoon in Paterson, responders said.

Both victims were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center via private vehicles after the incident shortly before 4 p.m. on East 23rd Street near Community Baptist Church of Love between Broadway and Hamilton Avenue, they said.

Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

Police, meanwhile, issued an alert for a silver BMW occupied by two men who they said fled along Broadway.

Nearly a dozen shell casings reportedly were recovered.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.