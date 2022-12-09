Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Westwood

A woman was struck and killed by a commuter train in Westwood the morning of Monday, Sept. 12.

The Pascack Valley Line No. 1605 train had left Hoboken at 8:56 a.m. and was to arrive in Spring Valley at 10:10 a.m., NJ TRANSIT's Jim Smith said.

The call came in from Broadway and Jefferson Avenue near the Westwood train station at 9:48 a.m., Smith said.

The victim was pronounced dead by an ALS unit at the scene. The train remained stopped and the area closed off by Westwood police while NJ TRANSIT investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office were summoned.

There were no injuries to the crew or 30 customers on board, Smith said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.