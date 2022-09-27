Woman Struck, Instantly Killed By Train In Garfield

A woman was struck and instantly killed by a train in Garfield, authorities confirmed.

NJ TRANSIT police were trying to identify the woman, who was hit by a train that wasn't in passenger service just west of Somerset Street near the Garfield station at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

The Bergen County Line train was headed from Suffern to Hoboken, the agency's public information office reported.

No injuries were reported to the crew on board.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

******

