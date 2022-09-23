Contact Us
Woman Stabbed Under Eye In Fight At Englewood Apartment Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / Jerry DeMarco

A fight between two women at an Englewood apartment complex sent one to the hospital and has the other about to face charges, authorities said.

The injured woman went to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center on her own after being stabbed under the eye with a sharp object at the 100-unit Martin Luther King Gardens at William Street and West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Detectives were getting statements from both women, the lieutenant said.

Charges were expected to follow.

