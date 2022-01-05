Woman Stabbed In Stomach, Sisters From NY Seized By North Arlington Police

Two sisters from New York were taken into custody after another woman and a man were stabbed during a dispute Wednesday morning in North Arlington, authorities confirmed.

The dispute began among acquaintances at an apartment in a building that also houses an Asian restaurant at the corner of Ridge Road and the Belleville Turnpike shortly after 7:30 a.m., responders said.

It then "spilled into the street and turned into a confrontation," with a woman being stabbed in the stomach, a law enforcement officer with direct knowledge of the incident said.

A second victim, a man, sustained a hand injury, responders said.

The woman required surgery but was expected to survive, they said.

Responding North Arlington police officers took the sisters into custody. They were being interviewed by detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Major Crimes Unit before being processed.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

