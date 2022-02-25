Woman Stabbed In Bergen Home Rescued By Stepdad, Ex Charged With Attempted Murder

"Take one last breath -- it will be the last time," a knife-wielding man told a former partner before stabbing her with a folding knife in her parents' Bergen County home, investigators said.

Jason Hinton, 27, of Little Ferry then straddled the fallen victim and raised the knife again, they said.

But the victim’s stepfather grabbed him before he could do worse harm to the young mom.

The horrifying tale continued with the fleeing Hinton stabbing himself several times, then driving from the Ramsey home to a hospital in Rockland County to be treated, police said.

Social media posts leading up to the incident last Friday, Feb. 18, showed Hinton struggling with life after the breakup of a relationship.

The woman’s stepfather tried to lock him out when Hinton showed up that night, an affidavit on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Hinton forced his way in, knocked the retiree down and put his hand around the man’s throat "in an attempt to strangle him," the affidavit says.

Hinton then went after the woman with a pocket knife about four to six inches long, it says.

Grabbing her by the throat, Hinton stabbed her in the left side of her back, a Ramsey police officer wrote in a report.

Fortunately, none of the victims was seriously injured, authorities said.

The woman was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood before being transferred to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said. She was released the next day.

"The stab wound slightly hit the kidney, causing minimal internal bleeding," the affidavit says.

The stepfather, meanwhile, refused medical treatment for minor injuries to his left shoulder and neck, authorities said.

Hinton, who investigators said has a history of mental illness, was found at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, nearly five miles north of the scene.

He'd gone there seeking medical attention for "numerous self-inflicted stab wounds,” said Lyman. Hinton was transferred soon after to the Trauma Center at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, the chief said

Earlier this week, Hinton was taken to a secure area of New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. He remained there in custody on Friday, Feb. 25, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Hinton is charged with attempted murder, burglary, three counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

