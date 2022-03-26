Woman Stabbed Dead In Leonia

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed dead in a Leonia garden apartment, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to a 911 call from the apartment on Grand Avenue near the Leonia Tennis Club found the body of Alicia A. Arnone, 35, around 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She'd been stabbed once, the prosecutor said.

Musella didn't say whether a suspect had been arrested or identified.

However, law enforcement sources tentatively identified the killer as a Bergen County man with a 20-year criminal history, mostly involving assaults, threats, harassment and violating restraining orders.

A decade ago he was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and weapons offenses, records show.

