Woman Shot, Killed In Paterson, Tying Last Year's Homicide Total

A 27-year-old Paterson woman was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Eve, authorities confirmed.

The killing of Khadijah Wilson near the corner of Park Avenue and Summer Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday was the Silk City’s 27th homicide this year – matching the total for all of last year, with five weeks left in 2021.

Wilson was brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Before last year, the highest number of homicides in Paterson in three decades had been 25 in 2014.

This year’s victims included 19 of 149 people who’ve been shot in the city this year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.