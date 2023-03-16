Woman Hospitalized After Fall From Paramus Mall Escalator

A woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when she fell from an escalator at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after falling an estimated 25 feet at Macy's shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, responders said.

She sustained back, neck and facial injuries, they said.

Borough police were investigating.

