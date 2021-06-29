Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Woman Groped In Van Saun Park, Local Resident Nabbed By Sheriff's Officers

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Sheriff
Bergen County Sheriff Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Bergen County sheriff's officers captured a 29-year-old Paramus man after he groped a River Edge woman Tuesday morning in Van Saun Park, authorities said.

Russell Cardenas was arrested after the 32-year-old victim reported being "touched in a sexual manner" shortly before 8 a.m., Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean said.

Officers fanned out through the park shortly before 8 a.m. and arrested Cardenas soon after.

He was charged with criminal sexual contact and released on a summons pending a court hearing 

