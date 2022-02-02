Woman Goes Into Labor On 11-Hour Flight To D.C., Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy: Report

A woman who shockingly went into labor on an 11-hour flight was relieved when an attendant used expertise as a former nurse to come to her rescue.

The new mom — whose name was not made public — was due in late February and had started having contractions about halfway through a United flight from Accra, Ghana to Washington, D.C., on Sunday, ABC reports.

University of Michigan dermatology resident and fellow passenger Stephen Ansah-Addo also assisted with the delivery, according to one of several posts from passengers who shared tidbits of their experiences on social media.

“I literally experienced a woman giving birth on the Airplane,” reads an Instagram post from itstiani, who calls the baby — named Nolan — her “airline nephew.”

“I lost it..can u imagine the stress? …My God he stopped breathing for almost 20 minutes but God got the victory yet again.”

Paramedics met the landing flight at Washington Dulles International Airport to provide further treatment to the new mom and baby Nolan, according to an Instagram post from msnancy_sc.

“Today, a lovely baby boy was born,” the post says. “With assistance from the whole United crew, a bouncy baby boy was delivered 2 hours to landing.”

Click here for more from ABC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.