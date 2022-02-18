Woman From Cali Busted In Bergen After Search Of U-Haul Turns Up 236 Pounds Of Pot, Meth, More

An unemployed California woman was caught moving 236 pounds of pot through Bergen County in a rental truck, authorities said.

Fernanda Young, 33, of Oakland was also carrying crystal meth and fentanyl when she was arrested in Carlstadt, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, Feb. 18.

Members of his Narcotics Task Force seized Young during a warranted search of the U-Haul the day before, Musella said.

You can legally possess up to six ounces of pot in New Jersey under state law. Any weight over that subjects you to criminal charges of varying degrees depending on the amount.

Young was charged with first-degree drug possession with the intent to distribute it, as well as counts for the meth and potentially fatal fentanyl, Musella said.

She remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

