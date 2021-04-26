Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman, Four Cats Killed In Ridgewood Fire

Jerry DeMarco
255 North Pleasant Avenue, Ridgewood
255 North Pleasant Avenue, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

A Ridgewood woman and her four cats were killed in an overnight fire Monday, responders said.

Responders found the body of the 66-year-old victim in her North Pleasant Avenue home after the 12:45 a.m. fire broke out.

The cause may have been unattended cooking, they said.

They had the fire knocked down in a little over an hour after being met with heavy smoke and flames from the second floor of the two-story home.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke from the second floor of the two-story home.

Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

ALL PHOTOS: Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

