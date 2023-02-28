Woman Found Dead In Meadowlands Area Motel Room

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female guest in a hotel room near the Meadowlands.

Concerns were raised after her companion was nowhere to be found following the overnight discovery of the body Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Avenue near Route 120 in Carlstadt.

Responders said they suspect a drug overdose, but that determination will have to be made by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

The woman's identity was being temporarily withheld pending proper notifications of next of kin, the prosecutor said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

