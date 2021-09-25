Contact Us
Woman Escapes Violent New Milford Sex Abuser Who Threatened To Kill Her, Prosecutor Says

Jerry DeMarco
Matthew Harries
Matthew Harries Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A violent New Milford ex-con sexually and physically assaulted a woman -- holding her against her will and threatening to kill her -- before she managed to escape, authorities said.

Matthew Harries, 29, remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest by borough police, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He’s charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and making terroristic threats, as well as simple assault and disorderly conduct, the prosecutor said.

Harries spent nearly three years in state prison following convictions for aggravated assault, robbery and burglary in Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties, records show. He was released in April 2019.

Records show charges that include criminal restraint, making terroristic threats and violating a court order, among other offenses, records show.

Harries was “familiar” with the woman, who went to police on Wednesday, Musella said.

