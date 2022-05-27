Woman Charged With Threatening To Blow Up Passaic County School

A real estate agent was arrested after she threatened to blow up a Passaic County grammar school, authorities said Friday.

Veronika L. Callirgos, 35, allegedly “became irate” during a phone conversation with an administrator at Prospect Park School No. 1 on Wednesday – a day after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Callirgos said she was going to go to No. 1 school “and beat up the children,” Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Prospect Park Police Chief Ammen Matari said in a joint announcement.

She “also stated she was going to blow up the school,” they added.

Officials at the pre-K through 8th-grade school immediately notified Prospect Park police, who contacted Callirgos by phone.

She “voluntarily responded to police headquarters, where she was charged without incident” before being released pending court action, the joint release says.

Callirgos is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.

