Woman Arrested After Shooting Threat Locks Down Popular Bergen County Restaurant

Patrons at a popular Bergen County restaurant had some anxious moments after a woman who'd gotten into an argument threatened to shoot someone, authorities said.

No one was injured and no weapons were involved, but the woman was arrested after the mid-evening turmoil Saturday at Fire & Oak in Montvale, borough police said before dawn Sunday.

Police didn't immediately identify the woman but they did say that she was charged with making terroristic threats, causing a false public alarm and disorderly conduct.

The call of possible shots fired at the Chestnut Ridge Road restaurant raised concerns shortly before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Mutual aid officers from neighboring towns -- including Park Ridge, Upper Saddle River and Woodcliff Lake -- rushed to assist.

The restaurant was temporarily locked down as Montvale police determined that no shots were fired and the suspect had fled.

"Someone on the inside recorded it on their cellphone," a source with knowledge of the incident said late Saturday.

An alert went out for a Honda Pilot with New York State license plates believed driven by the suspect.

Her cellphone was pinged at locations that included the Bears Nest condos in Park Ridge and the Garden State Parkway service area in Montvale, responders said.

She was seized soon after, although it wasn't immediately clear exactly where and by whom.

By 9 p.m., Montvale police had released everyone at the restaurant and thanked their law enforcement colleagues who "assisted in controlling the scene and searching for the party," the department said in a brief social media post.

