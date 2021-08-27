Woman Admits Setting Paterson Apartment Couch Fire That Ended Up Destroying Half A City Block

A New York City woman admitted Friday that she deliberately set a massive fire that roared through a Paterson block, displacing 60 residents and injuring four firefighters, during an argument last summer.

Yanit Valdez took a deal from prosecutors rather than face trial, pleading guilty in Superior Court in Paterson to aggravated arson in exchange for what will be a six-year prison sentence.

Valdez, 38, of Manhattan will have to serve five years and a month of the term under New Jersey’s No Early Release law, followed by three years of parole supervision, Passaic County Camelia M. Valdes said.

Authorities said Valdez was looking to settle a score with a tenant on Aug. 3, 2020 when she set fire to paper towels on a couch in an upper-floor apartment at 40 Cianci Street.

Flames quickly spread through the cockloft, blew through the roof and jumped from building to building – consuming five in all. Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze for hours.

When they finally were done, 60 people had been displaced, several firefighters were hospitalized and half a city block was destroyed.

Valdez was arrested 10 days later.

Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed scheduled an Oct. 29 sentencing on the plea, secured by Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Julie Serfess.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.