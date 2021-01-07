Woman, 75, Shot In Paterson

A 75-year-old woman was shot in the face in Paterson, authorities confirmed.

Police found the wounded victim near Rosa Parks Arts High School and the Federation Apartments high-rise off the corner of 12th Avenue and East 27th Street shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

She'd actually been shot near the Sussman's Drugs at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say under what circumstances the woman had been shot, nor whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

