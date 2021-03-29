Woman, 23, Wounded In Paterson Drive-By

A Paterson woman was wounded in a broad-daylight drive-by shooting, authorities said.

The woman arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicles shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

She’d been walking in the area of 20th Avenue and State Street when someone in a passing car fired several shots, hitting her an unspecified number of times, they said.

Her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor was a description of the vehicle provided.

