Woman, 22, Beaten After Chasing Down Robber In Little Ferry

An 18-year-old thug who snatched a Little Ferry woman's cellphone repeatedly punched her in the face after she chased him down, authorities said.

Moonachie police captured him a short time later, they said.

The 22-year-old victim and her family were having a small party in their backyard when Anthony Conyers showed up just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Police Chief James Walters said.

The victim, who recognized Conyers as the burglar who'd broken into her vehicle last week, told him to leave, the chief said.

He then snatched her phone and ran, Walters said.

The victim chased down Conyers, who repeatedly punched her in the face before tossing her phone onto the roof of the former Cafe Amore on Main Street, the chief said.

Then he took off again.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, Walters said.

Meanwhile, Moonachie police who'd responded to assist nabbed Conyers several blocks away on Katherine Street, he said. He had cuts and bruises for which he declined medical attention, the chief said.

Conyers, also of Little Ferry, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with robbery and assault.

