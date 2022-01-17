Witnesses Sought In Crash That Killed Wayne Woman At North Haledon Continuing Care Home

WITNESSES SOUGHT: A 54-year-old Wayne woman was killed when her car plunged down an embankment in North Haledon before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed.

Merita Ziba was ejected during the crash at the Holland Christian Home, a continuing care retirement community on Graham Avenue, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Lt. David C. Parenta said.

Her body and vehicle were found at the bottom of the embankment, he said.

Officers conducted CPR assisted by a nurse who works at the facility. Paterson Fire EMS arrived and continued CPR until paramedics from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to please contact the North Haledon Police Detective Bureau: (973) 423-1111.

