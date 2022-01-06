Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $1M Sold On Jersey Shore

There was a million-dollar Powerball winner in New Jersey on Wednesday, state Lottery officials said.

One California and One Wisconsin player split the $632.6 Million Powerball jackpot which was the seventh-largest in the history of the game.

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched all five of the five white balls to win a $1 million second-tier prize.

That winning ticket was sold at Robin’s Convenience Store Deli & Grill, 1200 River Ave., Lakewood in Ocean County.

Moreover, four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning $50,000 tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County: Village Exxon, 46 Main St., Holmdel;

Village Exxon, 46 Main St., Holmdel; Passaic County: Rainbow Deli & Liquor, 292 Lakeview Ave., Clifton;

Rainbow Deli & Liquor, 292 Lakeview Ave., Clifton; Passaic County : HTMK LLC, 122 8th St., Passaic; and,

: HTMK LLC, 122 8th St., Passaic; and, Sussex County: E & T Food Market, 462 Riverstyx Rd., Hopatcong.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday drawing were: 06, 14, 25, 33, and 46. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Multiplier number was 02.

