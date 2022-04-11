Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold At North Jersey Jackpocket

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, April 10, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The ticket was sold at Jackpocket, (Utopia Deli) 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt in Passaic County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, April 9, drawing were: 06, 16, 31, 62, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $288 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, April 11, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, April 9, drawing were: 03, 05, 35, 48, and 67. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 05.

