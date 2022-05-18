Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Passaic, Somerset Counties

A pair of winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Passaic and Somerset counties.

The two third-tier prizewinning tickets for the Tuesday, May 17, drawing win $10,000 and $40,000, respectively.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Passaic County ($40,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt; and,

Somerset County ($10,000): E & M Deli, 1 West Somerset St., Raritan.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 17, drawing were: 07, 21, 24, 41, and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.