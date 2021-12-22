Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Hunterdon, Passaic Counties

Two Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $30,000 and $10,000 were sold in Hunterdon and Passaic Counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing were sold at 7-Eleven on Route 202 in Flemington and Dave’s Variety on Clifton Avenue in Clifton, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 25, 31, 58, 64, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Clifton ticket holder is eligible for third-tier $10,000 prize, while the Flemington ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $135 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 24.

