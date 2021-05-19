Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Winning Mega Millions Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Bergen

Cecilia Levine
Krauszer’s Food Store, 394 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three third-tier prizewinning tickets from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers were 03, 05, 56, 61, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The tickets that win the $10,000 prize were purchased from the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 394 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland;
  • Cumberland County: Xpress Mart, 67 Oak Rd. East, Vineland; and,
  • Union County: $.99 Cents Plus of Union, 350 Chestnut St., Union.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 50 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Eight of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000.

