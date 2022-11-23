Contact Us
Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At 7-Eleven

7-Eleven
7-Eleven Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, Nov. 22, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #27497, 701 Route 88, Point Pleasant in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Nov. 22, drawing were: 13, 23, 24, 25 and 43. The Gold Mega Ball was 02, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

