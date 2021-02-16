Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Passaic, Camden Counties

It's a winner! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Passaic and Camden counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing were sold at Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt and Main Street Deli on Blackwood/Clementon Rd. in Pine Hill, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 14, 24, 25, and 27. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The two lucky ticket holders are each eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $96 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16.

