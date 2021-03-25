Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic, Middlesex, Warren Counties

Three winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Passaic, Middlesex and Warren counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday's drawing were sold at:

Utopia Deli, 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt (Jackpocket)

Speedway, 1020 Rt. 9 in Woodbridge

7-Eleven, 42 Rt. 517 and Panther in Hackettstown

The winning numbers were: 04, 09, 17, 27, and 38. The Red Power Ball was 18, and the Multiplier number was 02.

The Hewitt ticket was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The remaining two tickets are winners of the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The deli also utilizes a mobile app called Jackpocket, which has reported several big lottery wins in recent months.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $238 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, March 27.

