Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Bergen County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at 7-Eleven at 107 Cedar Ln. in Teaneck, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 16, 38, and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $256 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, August 20.

