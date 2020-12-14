Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Bergen County

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Valerie Musson
Krauszer’s on Park Avenue in Park Ridge
Krauszer’s on Park Avenue in Park Ridge Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing was sold at Krauszer’s on Park Avenue in Park Ridge, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 19, 31, 37, 55, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $291 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15.

