A New Jersey lottery ticket good for $736,406 was sold in Paramus.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket from Wednesday's drawing was sold at Paramus Quick & Fresh on Route 17 North.

The winning numbers were 02, 08, 09, 20, and 23 and the XTRA number was 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

