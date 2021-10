A New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket from Sept. 30 Jersey Cash 5 drawing is worth $154,598.

The ticket was sold at the Quick Chek on North Avenue in Fanwood.

The winning numbers were 03, 17, 22, 23, and 40 and the XTRA number was 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.