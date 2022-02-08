Contact Us
Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic Counties

Cecilia Levine
Krauszer’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The tickets from Monday's Aug. 1 drawing will split the  $129,020 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot making each ticket worth $64,510.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; and,
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The winning numbers were: 01, 23, 24, 35, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

