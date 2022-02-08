Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic Counties

A pair of winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The tickets from Monday's Aug. 1 drawing will split the $129,020 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot making each ticket worth $64,510.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; and,

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The winning numbers were: 01, 23, 24, 35, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.