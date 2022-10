A Jersey Cash 5 ticket winning $320,887 was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket form the Saturday, Oct. 1 drawing matched the winning numbers 01, 05, 14, 28 and 44, and the XTRA number 03.

The winning ticket was sold at HYE Petroleum Inc., 100 Route 440, Bayonne in Hudson County.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

