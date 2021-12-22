Winning Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $1.25M Sold At Central Jersey Deli

There's a new millionaire in Central Jersey.

A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket has been sold at a Middlesex County deli, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $1,254,610 jackpot from Tuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 02, 13, 22, 30, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket was sold at Stevens Avenue Deli & Liquor, 250 N. Stevens Ave., South Amboy in Middlesex County.

