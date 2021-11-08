Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 9 Charged With Stealing $1.3M Worth of Vehicles In NJ, NY, PA, CT, MA, Shipping Them Overseas
News

Winning Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $841K In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Walmart on Centennial Avenue in Piscataway
Walmart on Centennial Avenue in Piscataway Photo Credit: Google Maps

There's a very lucky Jersey Cash 5 winner in Central Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $840,823 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Friday's drawing. 

The winning numbers were: 03, 21, 29, 31, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. 

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart #2633, 1303 Centennial Ave., Piscataway in Middlesex County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.