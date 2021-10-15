WINNERS: Pair Of North Jersey Lottery Players Split Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
Krauszer’s Food Store on North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha
Krauszer’s Food Store on North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players will split a jackpot of more than $1.9 million from Thursday’s drawing.

The winning tickets were sold in Morris and Union counties, lottery officials said.

The winners matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,901,716 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Oct. 14 drawing. Each ticket is worth $950,858.

The winning numbers were: 03, 07, 09, 19, and 24. The XTRA number was 05. 

The winning tickets were sold at Krauszer’s Food Store on North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha and QuickChek on Westfield Avenue in Clark.

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

