Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
WINNERS: Pair Of North Jersey Lottery Players Split Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

QuickChek on E. Main Street in Little Falls
QuickChek on E. Main Street in Little Falls Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players will split a jackpot of more than $470,000 from Monday’s drawing.

Both winning tickets were sold in Passaic County. The winners matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $470,604 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Sept. 27 drawing. Each ticket is worth $235,302.

The winning numbers were: 04, 10, 22, 25, and 31. The XTRA number was 05. 

The winning tickets were sold at QuickChek on E. Main Street in Little Falls and Arleen’s Wines and Liquors on Broadway in Passaic.

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

