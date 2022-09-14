WINNERS: Pair Of NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Mega Millions lottery.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Gloucester County: Mullica Hill Supermarkets, 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill; and,

Ocean County: Wawa #977, 13115 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 13, drawing were: 14, 25, 38, 59, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

