WINNERS: Pair Of NJ Lottery Tickets Sold In Bergen, Burlington Counties

Wawa at 3 Arney’s Mount Road in Pemberton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky New Jersey lottery tickets matched all five numbers from Sunday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

The winning tickets sold in Bergen and Burlington counties are worth $277,336 each.

The winning numbers were: 03, 05, 14, 19 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers from Franklin Lakes and Pemberton each will receive a bonus check for $2,000

The tickets were sold at Stop & Shop at 816 Franklin Avenue in Franklin Lakes and Wawa at 3 Arney’s Mount Road in Pemberton.

