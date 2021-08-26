Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Seeking Room Stabs Hackensack Couple Dead
News

WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Brothers Supermarket, 361 Market St., Perth Amboy
Brothers Supermarket, 361 Market St., Perth Amboy Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning Powerball tickets good for $50,000 each were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets from Wednesday's Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: Brothers Supermarket, 361 Market St., Perth Amboy; and
  • Somerset County: Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 S., Bridgewater.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, August 25, drawing were: 27, 39, 54, 56, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play number was 03. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $322 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.