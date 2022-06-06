WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Bergen, Morris Counties

Winners! A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at 7-Eleven stores in Bergen and Morris counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, June 4 drawing were sold at 7-Elevens at 165 Paterson Ave. in Wallington and 31 North Beverwyck Rd. in Lake Hiawatha, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 14, 16, 36, 52, and 60. The Red Power Ball was 16, and the Power Play was 3X.

Each of the lucky winners will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $198 million, and the next drawing will be held on Monday, June 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.